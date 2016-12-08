FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-The board of directors of The Coca-Cola Company elects 4 officers
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 3:56 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-The board of directors of The Coca-Cola Company elects 4 officers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Coca-cola Co

* The board of directors of The Coca-Cola Company elects four officers

* Coca-Cola Co - Robert Long, Bernard Mcguinness and Darlene Nicosia elected as vice presidents

* Coca-cola Co Says Simpson, Long, Mcguinness and Nicosia each are based in atlanta

* Coca-cola Co says Barry Simpson, who was recently named Chief Information Officer, was elected as a senior vice president

* Coca-Cola co- each of elections is effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

