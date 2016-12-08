BRIEF-Valeant announces phase 3 results for psoriasis treatment IDP-118
Dec 8 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
Dec 8 Canada Coal Inc :
* Confirms terms and status of its non-binding letter of intent with Honu Inc
* Canada Coal provides update on LOI with Honu Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* European car industry: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fyO3za (Repeats to add link to GRAPHIC. Adds UK government reaction)
NEW YORK, Dec 8 A former JPMorgan Chase & Co employee who has been ordered to attend counseling for gambling is facing criminal charges that he engaged in a scheme to defraud the bank out of $5 million in order to pay personal debts.