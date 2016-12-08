BRIEF-Enablence Technologies announces non-brokered private placement

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Enablence Technologies Inc

* Intends to use proceeds from financing as growth capital for current and future products

* A portion of proceeds from financing will be used to fund a capex program to optimize Enablence's supply chain

* Co announced a non-brokered private placement financing for up to 50 million common shares at a price of $0.08 per share

* Enablence Technologies announces a non-brokered private placement and signing of a non-binding letter of intent with Esrey Energy