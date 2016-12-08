BRIEF-Finisar announces record second fiscal quarter revenues and profits

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Finisar Corp

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $376.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 37% to 38%, sees Q3 non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 18.5% to 19.5%

* Finisar announces record second fiscal quarter revenues and profits

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.58

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.43

* Q2 revenue $369.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $362 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share about $0.58 to $0.64

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $378 million to $398 million