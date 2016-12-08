FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Finisar announces record second fiscal quarter revenues and profits
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Finisar announces record second fiscal quarter revenues and profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Finisar Corp

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $376.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 37% to 38%, sees Q3 non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 18.5% to 19.5%

* Finisar announces record second fiscal quarter revenues and profits

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.58

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.43

* Q2 revenue $369.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $362 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share about $0.58 to $0.64

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $378 million to $398 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.