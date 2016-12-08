FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 9:12 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Destination Maternity reports Q3 GAAP loss per share of $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp

* Updated its financial guidance for fiscal 2016

* Sees 2016 gross margin to increase approximately 280 to 320 basis points year-over-year

* Qtrly comparable sales decreased 5.2 pct

* Sees comparable retail sales to be down in mid-single digit range for full year

* Destination maternity corp says company plans to open 10 new stores and close 32 stores during fiscal year

* Destination maternity reports third quarter and first nine months fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.09

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.11

* Q3 sales $102.6 million versus $119.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

