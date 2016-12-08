BRIEF-Broadcom Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $3.47

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd :

* Capital expenditures for first fiscal quarter are expected to be approximately $330 million

* Sees q1 gaap net revenue $4,065mln +/- $75mln

* Broadcom limited announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results and interim dividend

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $3.47 from continuing operations

* Q4 gaap loss per share $1.59

* Q4 earnings per share view $3.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $4.146 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.12 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: