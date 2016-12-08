FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Broadcom Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $3.47
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 9:14 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Broadcom Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $3.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd :

* Capital expenditures for first fiscal quarter are expected to be approximately $330 million

* Sees q1 gaap net revenue $4,065mln +/- $75mln

* Broadcom limited announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results and interim dividend

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $3.47 from continuing operations

* Q4 gaap loss per share $1.59

* Q4 earnings per share view $3.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $4.146 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.12 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.