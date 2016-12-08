FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 8, 2016 / 9:32 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Duluth Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Duluth Holdings Inc :

* Duluth Holdings Inc - reaffirmed long-term financial targets of about 20 pct net sales growth, 25 pct net income growth and 25 pct adjusted EBITDA growth

* Duluth Holdings Inc - capital expenditures of $25.0 to $26.0 million for FY 2016

* Duluth Holdings Inc announces third quarter financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 sales $67 million versus I/B/E/S view $69.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.52 to $0.60

* Sees FY 2016 sales $360 million to $370 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

