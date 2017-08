Dec 8 (Reuters) - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Morguard Real Estate - intends to use proceeds from offering to fund redemption of 4.85 pct convertible unsecured debentures which mature on Oct. 31, 2017

* Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust - offering of $175 million principal amount of 4.50 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due Dec. 31, 2021

* Morguard Reit announces $175 million offering of convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: