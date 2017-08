Dec 8 (Reuters) - ACCO Brands Corp

* ACCO Brands Corp - Priced a private offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.25% senior unsecured notes due 2024

* Price to investors will be 100% of aggregate principal amount of notes

* ACCO Brands Corporation prices offering of $400 million 5.25% senior unsecured notes