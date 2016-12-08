FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Roper Technologies prices public offering of $500 mln senior unsecured notes
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 10:38 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Roper Technologies prices public offering of $500 mln senior unsecured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Roper Technologies Inc :

* Roper Technologies Inc - 2021 notes will bear interest at rate of 2.800% per year and 2026 notes will bear interest at rate of 3.800% per year

* Roper Technologies prices public offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2021 and $700 million senior unsecured notes due 2026

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

