BRIEF-Roper Technologies prices public offering of $500 mln senior unsecured notes

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Roper Technologies Inc :

* Roper Technologies Inc - 2021 notes will bear interest at rate of 2.800% per year and 2026 notes will bear interest at rate of 3.800% per year

* Roper Technologies prices public offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2021 and $700 million senior unsecured notes due 2026

