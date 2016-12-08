FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 8, 2016 / 10:39 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Renasant announces early termination of all FDIC loss share agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Renasant Corp :

* Renasant corp - all rights and obligations of bank and fdic under fdic loss share agreements have been eliminated under termination agreement

* Renasant corp says in q4 , co expects to record a corresponding after-tax charge of approximately $1.4 million, or $0.03 in diluted earnings per share

* Renasant-Under terms of termination agreement, bank made a payment of $4.8 million to fdic as consideration for early termination of loss share agreements

* Press release - renasant announces early termination of all fdic loss share agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

