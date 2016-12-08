Dec 8 Renasant Corp :
* Renasant corp - all rights and obligations of bank and
fdic under fdic loss share agreements have been eliminated under
termination agreement
* Renasant corp says in q4 , co expects to record a
corresponding after-tax charge of approximately $1.4 million, or
$0.03 in diluted earnings per share
* Renasant-Under terms of termination agreement, bank made a
payment of $4.8 million to fdic as consideration for early
termination of loss share agreements
* Press release - renasant announces early termination of
all fdic loss share agreements
