Dec 8 Renasant Corp :

* Renasant corp - all rights and obligations of bank and fdic under fdic loss share agreements have been eliminated under termination agreement

* Renasant corp says in q4 , co expects to record a corresponding after-tax charge of approximately $1.4 million, or $0.03 in diluted earnings per share

* Renasant-Under terms of termination agreement, bank made a payment of $4.8 million to fdic as consideration for early termination of loss share agreements

* Press release - renasant announces early termination of all fdic loss share agreements