8 months ago
December 9, 2016 / 10:29 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Perpetual expects 2017 production between 10,750 to 11,000 boe/d

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Perpetual Energy Inc

* Expects to exit 2017 at a production rate of 12,750 to 13,000 boe/d in december 2017

* Board of directors has approved an exploration and development capital spending program of up to $65 million for 2017

* In q1 2017, plan to spend about $23 million completing frac and tie-in operations on two wells which commenced drilling in q4 of 2016

* Expect full year 2017 production averaging between 10,750 to 11,000 boe/d

* Perpetual announces 2017 capital spending and production guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

