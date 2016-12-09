PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Dec 9
Dec 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 9 Perpetual Energy Inc
* Expects to exit 2017 at a production rate of 12,750 to 13,000 boe/d in december 2017
* Board of directors has approved an exploration and development capital spending program of up to $65 million for 2017
* In q1 2017, plan to spend about $23 million completing frac and tie-in operations on two wells which commenced drilling in q4 of 2016
* Expect full year 2017 production averaging between 10,750 to 11,000 boe/d
* Perpetual announces 2017 capital spending and production guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Dec 9 Emerging market equities slipped from one-month highs on Friday but were set for their best week since September, with Russian shares at record highs, but South Africa's rand fell after data showed a wider current account gap.
* Eastplats announces lawsuit filed by hebei zhongheng tianda platinum co. Limited