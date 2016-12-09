PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Dec 9
Dec 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 9 Stillwater Mining Co
* Stillwater mining-deal for an all-cash transaction at $18.00 per share, a 25% premium to stillwater's 30 day volume-weighted average share price
* Stillwater-Sibanye secured bridge financing of $2.7 billion provided by citi and hsbc to fund deal ,repay certain existing indebtedness of stillwater
* Stillwater mining -co required to pay break-up fee of $16.5 million,reimburse sibanye for up to $10 million of expenses in event merger is terminated
* Stillwater mining-sibanye's two largest shareholders, gold one international ltd. & ublic investment corporation ltd have confirmed support of deal
* Stillwater-Sibanye required to pay reverse break-up fee of $33 million and reimburse stillwater for up to $10 million of expenses in event merger agreement
* Sibanye to acquire stillwater mining company for $2.2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Dec 9 Emerging market equities slipped from one-month highs on Friday but were set for their best week since September, with Russian shares at record highs, but South Africa's rand fell after data showed a wider current account gap.
* Eastplats announces lawsuit filed by hebei zhongheng tianda platinum co. Limited