BRIEF-BRP reports fiscal year 2017 third-quarter results

Dec 9 (Reuters) - BRP Inc

* Brp inc says normalized diluted earnings per share guidance increased to $1.86 - $1.96 from $1.82 - $1.92 for fy17

* Fy2017 earnings per share view C$1.88, revenue view C$4.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 capital expenditures $190m to $205m

* BRP Inc sees 2017 company revenues up 5% to 9%

* Q3 revenue C$1.08 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$1.04 billion

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.93

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.70

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.70

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S