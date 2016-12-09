FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BRP reports fiscal year 2017 third-quarter results
#Market News
December 9, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-BRP reports fiscal year 2017 third-quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - BRP Inc

* Brp inc says normalized diluted earnings per share guidance increased to $1.86 - $1.96 from $1.82 - $1.92 for fy17

* Fy2017 earnings per share view C$1.88, revenue view C$4.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 capital expenditures $190m to $205m

* BRP Inc sees 2017 company revenues up 5% to 9%

* Q3 revenue C$1.08 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$1.04 billion

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.93

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.70

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

