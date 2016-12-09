FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shoe Carnival announces $50 mln share buyback program
#Market News
December 9, 2016 / 1:17 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Shoe Carnival announces $50 mln share buyback program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Shoe Carnival Inc

* Announces new $50 million share repurchase program and declares quarterly cash dividend

* New share repurchase program will replace existing $50 million share repurchase program that was authorized on December 9, 2015

* Purchases under new share repurchase program may be made in open market/through privately negotiated transactions through Dec 31, 2017

* Company intends to fund share repurchase program from cash on hand

* Shoe carnival announces new $50 million share repurchase program and declares quarterly cash dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

