BRIEF-Axis Capital announces new $1 bln share repurchase authorization

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Axis Capital Holdings Ltd

* Board authorized repurchases under new plan in open market or privately negotiated transactions through Dec 31, 2017

* Board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per common share, which represents an increase of 8%

* Axis Capital Holdings ltd - new repurchase authorization, effective January 1, 2017, will replace existing authorization

* Axis Capital announces new $1 billion share repurchase authorization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: