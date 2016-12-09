FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Axis Capital announces new $1 bln share repurchase authorization
December 9, 2016

BRIEF-Axis Capital announces new $1 bln share repurchase authorization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Axis Capital Holdings Ltd

* Board authorized repurchases under new plan in open market or privately negotiated transactions through Dec 31, 2017

* Board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per common share, which represents an increase of 8%

* Axis Capital Holdings ltd - new repurchase authorization, effective January 1, 2017, will replace existing authorization

* Axis Capital announces new $1 billion share repurchase authorization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

