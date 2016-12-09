FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Synergy Pharma's bowel drug succeeds in first phase 3 trial
#Market News
December 9, 2016 / 1:42 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Synergy Pharma's bowel drug succeeds in first phase 3 trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces positive results in first phase 3 trial of plecanatide in patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C)

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc - preliminary analysis of data indicates that both plecanatide 3 mg and 6 mg doses met study's primary endpoint

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals -pending approval in CIC indication, co plans to file new drug application supplement with clinical data for plecanatide in IBS-C in q1 2017

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc - four patients in trial (0.4%) experienced serious adverse events

* Synergy Pharma- common adverse event was diarrhea that was in 3.2% of patients in 3 mg,3.7% patients in 6 mg dose groups versus 1.3% placebo-treated patients

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces positive results in first phase 3 trial of plecanatide in patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

