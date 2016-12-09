Trump keeping executive producer job on "Celebrity Apprentice" -source
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 President-elect Donald Trump won't be firing himself from "Celebrity Apprentice."
Dec 9 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
* TD Ameritrade reports monthly metrics
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp says $782.2 billion in total client assets as of November 30, 2016, up 11 percent from November 2015
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp says an average of 540,000 client trades per day in November 2016, up 23 percent from November 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Redknee Solutions Inc - net proceeds of transaction will also be used to fund previously announced restructuring costs
Dec 9 Coca-Cola Co said Chief Executive Muhtar Kent will be replaced by Chief Operating Officer James Quincey, effective May 1, 2017.