Dec 9 (Reuters) - Gowest Gold Ltd :

* Gowest Gold Ltd - co and Pandion Mine Finance Lp have agreed to extend closing of previously announced us$17.6 million financing

* Gowest Gold Ltd - is anticipated that definitive documentation relating to financing will be signed on or about December 16, 2016

* Gowest Gold Ltd - is anticipated that definitive documentation relating to financing will be signed on or about December 16, 2016