8 months ago
BRIEF-Centerra Gold suspends dividend; extends Oksut project financing facility
December 9, 2016 / 2:00 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Centerra Gold suspends dividend; extends Oksut project financing facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Centerra Gold Inc :

* Centerra Gold- Unicredit Bank, EBRD granted co's unit extension to June 30, 2017 to satisfy conditions to access $150 million Öksüt Project credit facility

* Centerra- In light of restrictions relating to funds held at co's wholly-owned Kyrgyz Republic subsidiary, board decided against declaring Q3 dividend

* Centerra - Oksüt will continue to work to satisfy conditions by new deadline but no assurances that all conditions will be satisfied by June 30, 2017

* Centerra gold announces extension of the Oksut project financing facility and suspension of the company's dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
