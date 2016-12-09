BRIEF-Redknee Solutions announces US$80 mln private placement

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Redknee Solutions Inc :

* Redknee Solutions Inc - net proceeds of transaction will also be used to fund previously announced restructuring costs

* Redknee Solutions Inc - entered into an agreement with a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc providing for an investment of US$80 million in Redknee

* Redknee Solutions- net proceeds of transaction to be used to repay indebtedness of about US$53 million under company's senior secured credit facility

* Redknee Solutions- pursuant to constellation agreement, Constellation's unit will be entitled to elect number of directors to be a majority of board

* Redknee Solutions Inc announces US$80 million private placement