8 months ago
BRIEF-Marathon Patent prices $5.2 mln concurrent registered direct offering, private placement
#Market News
December 9, 2016 / 2:25 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Marathon Patent prices $5.2 mln concurrent registered direct offering, private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Marathon Patent Group Inc :

* Marathon Patent Group-entered agreements with investors for purchase and sale of 3.5 million shares of common stock at a price of $1.50 per share

* Marathon Patent-entered agreements with investors for purchase, sale of warrants to buy up to 1.7 million shares at effective price of $0.01/warrant

* Marathon Patent Group Inc announces pricing of $5.2 million concurrent registered direct offering and private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

