FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for M/V San Francisco with Koch
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2016 / 2:35 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for M/V San Francisco with Koch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Diana Shipping Inc :

* Diana Shipping Inc - expects to take delivery of one new-building Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel during Q1 of 2017

* Diana Shipping Inc - hull no. H2548 charter is expected to commence on January 6, 2017

* Gross charter rate for Hull No. H2548 is US$11,750 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties

* Diana shipping inc-this employment is anticipated to generate approximately us$4.23 million of gross revenue for minimum scheduled period of time charter

* Gross charter rate for hull no. H2548 is for a period of minimum twelve months to about sixteen months

* Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contract for M/V San Francisco with Koch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.