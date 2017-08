Dec 9 (Reuters) - Virco Mfg. Corp :

* Virco reports third quarter results

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.57

* in Q3, reversed accrual for potentially un-recoverable deferred tax benefits, resulting in non-op, non-cash income tax benefit of about $18 million

* Q3 revenue $67.8 million versus $64.98 million