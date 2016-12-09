UPDATE 5-Saudis order oil cuts to U.S., Europe before non-OPEC talks
* Saudis maintain high oil exports to Asia (Adds Iraq, Kuwait announcements on cuts)
Dec 9 Akili Interactive Labs Inc:
* No safety concerns were reported during digital biomarker study
* Co's proprietary technology platform detected statistically significant difference between subjects with, without brain amyloidosis
* Akili and Pfizer present positive data from digital biomarker study to detect subtle cognitive changes in healthy subjects at risk of developing Alzheimer's disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 9 Coca-Cola Co said on Friday that Muhtar Kent would step aside as chief executive next year and be replaced by James Quincey, a company veteran credited with several recent changes to help the company cut its dependence on sugary drinks.
Dec 9 Suburban Detroit-based Rivian Automotive is buying the former Mitsubishi Motors plant in Normal, Illinois, and plans to reopen it in about five years, the city's mayor said on Friday.