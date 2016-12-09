BRIEF-Basic Energy Services obtains court approval of restructuring and recapitalization plan

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Basic Energy Services Inc
* Prepackaged plan equitizes over $800 million of unsecured debt, eliminates over $60 million in annual cash interest
* Says existing shareholders will receive common stock and warrants in reorganized company
* Says company targets emergence from Chapter 11 before year-end
* Prepackaged plan completes a new capital raise of $125 million
* Prepackaged plan provides for debt-for-equity swap that will result in existing unsecured bond obligations being converted into equity
* Basic energy services obtains court approval of restructuring and recapitalization plan