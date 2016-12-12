FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ophthotech says Fovista phase 3 trial did not meet primary endpoint
#Market News
December 12, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Ophthotech says Fovista phase 3 trial did not meet primary endpoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ophthotech Corp :

* pre-specified primary endpoint of mean change in visual acuity at 12 months was not achieved in its two pivotal phase 3 clinical trials

* addition of Fovista to monthly Lucentis regimen did not result in benefit as measured by mean change in visual acuity at 12 month time point

* based on preliminary analysis of safety data, Fovista and Lucentis monotherapy were generally well tolerated after one year of treatmen

* Ophthotech announces results from pivotal phase 3 trials of Fovista in wet age-related macular degeneration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

