FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-LightInTheBox sees Q4 2016 revenue $91 mln-$93 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2016 / 11:11 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-LightInTheBox sees Q4 2016 revenue $91 mln-$93 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd

* LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd - net loss per American Depository Share was $0.03 in Q3 of 2016

* Says non-gaap net loss was $1.1 million in Q3 of 2016, compared with non-gaap net income of $3.3 million in same quarter of 2015

* Non-Gaap net loss per ADS was $0.02 in Q3 of 2016

* Total orders decreased 23.8% year-over-year to 1.4 million for Q3 of 2016

* LightInTheBox reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $91 million to $93 million

* Q3 revenue fell 8.3 percent to $64.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.