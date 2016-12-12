FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Open Text says proposed public offering of common shares
December 12, 2016 / 11:58 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Open Text says proposed public offering of common shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Open Text Corp

* Open Text Corp - expects to fund balance of purchase price and pay related fees and expenses with net proceeds from debt financing and cash on hand

* Open Text Corp - has launched an underwritten public offering of u.s. $500 million of common shares

* Barclays, Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for offering

* Open Text - intends to use net proceeds from offering to finance a portion of purchase price for acquisition of Dell EMC's enterprise content division

* Open Text announces proposed public offering of common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
