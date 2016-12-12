FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 12, 2016 / 12:01 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Scorpio Bulkers Inc says to repurchase its 7.5% senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Scorpio Bulkers Inc

* Authorized repurchase of up to $20.0 million of company's outstanding 7.5% senior notes due in 2019

* Two kamsarmax vessels are to be delivered between Q1 2017 and Q2 2017 and the price has been reduced by $4.9 million

* Has reached agreements with a shipyard to reduce price to be paid under shipbuilding contracts of two kamsarmax vessels

* Repurchase of 7.5% senior notes due 2019 will be funded by available cash

* Repurchase authorization of 7.5% senior notes due 2019 has no expiration date

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc. announces vessel price reductions and authority to repurchase its 7.5% senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

