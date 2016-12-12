FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers says upsized and extended credit facility
#Market News
December 12, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers says upsized and extended credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Scorpio Tankers Inc

* Scorpio Tankers Inc - received an additional $27.6 million commitment from BNP Paribas to upsize its BNP Paribas credit facility

* Scorpio Tankers Inc - maturity date of BNP Paribas credit facility will be extended to December 2021

* Scorpio Tankers Inc - $27.6 million increase of bilateral financing will bear interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 2.30% per annum

* Scorpio Tankers announces upsizing and extension of a credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

