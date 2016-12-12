FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Achaogen says positive results in phase 3 trials of plazomicin
December 12, 2016 / 12:32 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Achaogen says positive results in phase 3 trials of plazomicin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Achaogen Inc

* Plazomicin well tolerated in both trials and shows improved overall safety compared with colistin in care trial

* Company plans to proceed with regulatory submissions in U.S. and Europe

* Epic registration trial successfully achieves FDA primary endpoints in patients with complicated urinary tract infections

* In addition, achaogen plans to publicly present detailed results from both Epic and Care trials in 2017

* Company also plans to submit a marketing authorization application (MAA) to EMA in 2018

* Epic demonstrates superiority on EMA primary endpoints

* Company plans to proceed with regulatory submissions in U.S. And europe

* Achaogen plans to submit a new drug application (NDA), which will include Epic and Care data, to FDA in second half of 2017

* Achaogen announces positive results in phase 3 CUTI and CRE clinical trials of plazomicin

