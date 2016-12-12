BRIEF-Savanna appoints committee to review Total Energy's unsolicited bid

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Savanna Energy Services Corp

* Savanna energy services - appointed special committee to oversee savanna's response to an unsolicited takeover bid launched by total energy services

* Special committee is comprised of james saunders,allen brooks, stella cosby, john hooks and kevin nugent

* Board of directors will carefully review and evaluate offer

