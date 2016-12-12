FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Alexion Pharmaceuticals names David Brennan interim CEO
December 12, 2016 / 12:46 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Alexion Pharmaceuticals names David Brennan interim CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Alexion's board of directors announces new leadership appointments

* David Brennan, Alexion board member and former CEO of Astrazeneca Plc, named interim CEO

* Brennan succeeds David Hallal who has resigned for personal reasons

* Hallal has also resigned from board

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc says David Anderson, former CFO of Honeywell, joins Alexion as CFO

* Company expects to file Q3 10-Q in January 2017 or earlier

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals - audit and finance committee investigation to date not identified facts that require co to update previously reported results

* Spencer Stuart has been engaged to commence search for a permanent CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

