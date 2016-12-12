FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cimpress to buy National Pen for about $218 mln
December 12, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Cimpress to buy National Pen for about $218 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Cimpress Nv

* Cimpress agrees to acquire National Pen: international leader in custom writing instruments

* Deal for purchase price of approximately $218 million

* Cimpress NV - consideration at closing for transaction will be in cash, using Cimpress' existing credit facility

* National pen's revenue is expected to be approximately $275 million in calendar year 2016

* Cimpress NV - Cimpress will acquire 100 percent of outstanding equity interests of national pen for a purchase price of approximately $218 million

* Expects transaction to close as early as end of December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

