8 months ago
BRIEF-Noble, Shell amend drilling contracts on 3 ultra-deepwater drillships
December 12, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Noble, Shell amend drilling contracts on 3 ultra-deepwater drillships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Noble Corporation Plc:

* Noble and Shell amend drilling contracts on three ultra-deepwater drillships

* Contract amendments for noble globetrotter I and noble globetrotter ii provide for a dayrate floor of $275,000 per day

* Noble Corporation-Shell was also granted & expected to exercise right to idle noble bully ii for period of up to 365 days, commencing no later than may 2017

* Noble Corp- Shell was granted and has exercised right to idle noble globetrotter ii for a period of up to 730 days, which is expected to occur in Jan 2017

* Noble Corporation - noble bully ii contract contains a floor dayrate, which is $200,000 per day plus daily operating expenses

* Noble Corporation - contract amendments pertain to noble bully ii, noble globetrotter I, noble globetrotter ii, which are operating under 10-year contracts

* Primary term for each of drillships noble bully II, noble globetrotter I, and noble globetrotter ii are unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

