FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Partner Communications says to reduce about 90 positions
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2016 / 2:02 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Partner Communications says to reduce about 90 positions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Partner Communications Company Ltd

* Cost of 2018 economic chapter is estimated at approximately nis 23 million

* Partner communications company ltd - cost of 2018 economic chapter is estimated at about nis 23 million

* Partner communications co - as a result of retirement plan, estimates that onetime expense will be recorded in q4 of 2016 in amount of about nis 12 million

* Agreement includes an economic chapter that is valid for years 2017 and 2018

* Company undertakes to reduce approximately 90 positions

* Cost of 2017 economic chapter estimated approximately nis 7 million in addition to implementation of 2016 economic chapter

* Company undertakes to reduce approximately 90 positions, mainly as part of retirement plan

* Total estimated amount of expense in 2017 is expected to be higher than 2016 by about nis 17 million

* Partner Communications announces it has reached understandings with the employees' representatives and the histadrut regarding the collective employment agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.