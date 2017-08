Dec 12 (Reuters) - Aton Resources Inc

* Company issued 70,725,001 units at a price of $0.065 per unit

* Aton Resources Inc - net proceeds of offering will be used to fund further exploration activities at company's 100% owned Abu Marawat concession

* Aton Resources Inc. Raises $4,597,125 in oversubscribed private placement