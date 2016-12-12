Dec 12 Inter Pipeline Ltd
* Deal for $527.5 million
* As a result of deal, inter pipeline will own 100% of cold
lake pipeline system
* Inter pipeline-long-term take-or-pay agreement to trigger
construction of new $125 million pipeline connection to kirby
north production facility
* Inter pipeline - deal is immediately accretive to inter
pipeline's ffo per share and fully consolidates ownership of
cold lake pipeline system
* Inter pipeline - also, co to enter long-term take-or-pay
deal with canadian natural to transport diluent, bitumen blend
for kirby north sagd oil sands project
* Inter pipeline to acquire remaining interest in the cold
lake pipeline system and announces new oil sands transportation
agreement
