Dec 12 (Reuters) - Silvercrest Metals Inc

* Barney Magnusson chief financial officer, will step down to become executive vice-president effective January 1, 2017

* Eric Fier, president will resume his full-time duties as chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2017

* Anne Yong, currently company's controller, will succeed Barney Magnusson as chief financial officer

* Silvercrest provides corporate update