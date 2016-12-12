FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Bravada announces equity financing
December 12, 2016 / 2:46 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Bravada announces equity financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Bravada Gold Corp

* Bravada Gold Corp - plans to issue up to 5 million units in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.20 per unit

* Bravada Gold - proceeds from placement tobe used to test for high-grade "hishikari-type" gold/silver vein mineralization at wind mountain property

* Bravada Gold Corp - net proceeds from private placement will be used to test for high-grade "carlin-type" gold mineralization at sf property

* Bravada announces equity financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
