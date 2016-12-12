FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-CPPIB to acquire 50 pct interest in office, retail portfolio in New Zealand
#Funds News
December 12, 2016 / 5:58 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-CPPIB to acquire 50 pct interest in office, retail portfolio in New Zealand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

* Signed agreement to buy 50% interest in portfolio of prime office, retail properties in New Zealand from Public Sector Pension Investment Board

* at september 30, 2016, CPPIB's investments in global real estate totalled C$38.4 billion

* 50% interest is valued at NZ$580 million with an equity investment of NZ$230 million

* Public Sector Pension Investment Board will continue to hold remaining 50% interest in portfolio

* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board signs agreement to acquire 50% interest in office and retail portfolio in New Zealand Source text for Eikon:

