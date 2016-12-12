BRIEF-Pfizer declares first-quarter 2017 dividend
* Increases quarterly dividend by 7 percent to $0.32 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 12 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc
* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. announces offering of preferred stock
* Eagle Point Credit Company - public offering of 400,000 shares of its previously designated 7.75% series B term preferred stock due 2026
* Eagle Point Credit Company-plans to use net proceeds from offering of preferred stock to acquire investments in accordance with investment objectives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly dividend by 7 percent to $0.32 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 12 Former U.S. Representative Chaka Fattah, who served in Congress for more than 20 years, was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in federal prison for orchestrating a series of frauds to enrich himself and boost his political career, U.S. prosecutors said.
WASHINGTON, Dec 12 Contenders for President-elect Donald Trump's two top diplomatic roles, Rex Tillerson and John Bolton, will face a tough review in confirmation hearings in a U.S. Senate led by Trump's fellow Republicans.