BRIEF-Sinclair to amend and extend bank credit agreement

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc:

* Unit intends to amend certain terms and extend maturity date of certain loans under its existing bank credit facility

* Sinclair is also seeking to and revisions to certain covenant ratio requirements under facility

* Sinclair is seeking to extend maturity date of its term b loans from April 9, 2020 and July 31, 2021 to January 2024

* Sinclair is also seeking to add additional operating flexibility, including a reduction in certain pricing terms related to loans

* Sinclair to amend and extend bank credit agreement