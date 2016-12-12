FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 12, 2016 / 6:19 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Sinclair to amend and extend bank credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc:

* Unit intends to amend certain terms and extend maturity date of certain loans under its existing bank credit facility

* Sinclair is also seeking to and revisions to certain covenant ratio requirements under facility

* Sinclair is seeking to extend maturity date of its term b loans from April 9, 2020 and July 31, 2021 to January 2024

* Sinclair is also seeking to add additional operating flexibility, including a reduction in certain pricing terms related to loans

* Sinclair to amend and extend bank credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

