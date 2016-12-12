FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Teck Resources announces $285 Q1 coal benchmark
#Market News
December 12, 2016 / 6:57 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Teck Resources announces $285 Q1 coal benchmark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd :

* Settled with major customers a benchmark price for Q1 of 2017 for its highest quality coals of $285 per tonne

* Unionized employees at Fording River, Elkview steelmaking coal mines in British Columbia have ratified new 5 year collective agreements

* As a result of new collective agreements, Teck expects to incur a one-time, after-tax charge to profit in Q4 of approximately $35 mln

* The new 5 year collective agreements expire April 30, 2021 and Oct 31, 2020, replacing agreements that expired April 30 and Oct 31, 2015

* Teck announces $285 Q1 coal benchmark and collective agreements at Elkview and Fording River Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

