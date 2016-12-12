BRIEF-Viacom Inc appoints Bob Bakish as CEO

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc:
* Viacom appoints Bob Bakish CEO
* Bob Bakish as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of board, effective immediately
* Board of directors discontinue exploration of potential combination with CBS
* Dissolved special committee that was formed to evaluate a potential transaction with CBS
* "Discontinued exploration of a potential combination with CBS following receipt of national amusements' letter and request"