8 months ago
BRIEF-Viacom Inc appoints Bob Bakish as CEO
December 12, 2016 / 8:39 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Viacom Inc appoints Bob Bakish as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc:

* Viacom appoints Bob Bakish CEO

* Bob Bakish as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of board, effective immediately

* Board of directors discontinue exploration of potential combination with CBS

* Dissolved special committee that was formed to evaluate a potential transaction with CBS

* "Discontinued exploration of a potential combination with CBS following receipt of national amusements' letter and request" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

