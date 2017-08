Dec 12 (Reuters) - Novocure Ltd

* Novocure - topline results demonstrate strong efficacy signals and support planning of phase 3 pivotal trial of ttfields in recurrent ovarian cancer

* Novocure presents phase 2 pilot innovate trial results suggesting tumor treating fields plus paclitaxel may be safe as first-line treatment and may improve survival of patients with recurrent ovarian cancer