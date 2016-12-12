BRIEF-Arbutus provides additional data from the ARB-1467 phase II clinical trial in HBV patients

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Arbutus Biopharma Corp :

* Arbutus Biopharma - one patient in cohort 2 discontinued treatment due to transient elevation of transaminases with normal bilirubin observed

* Arbutus Biopharma Corp - company plans to add another cohort to ARB-1467 study to explore bi-weekly administration of 0.4 mg/kg dose

* Arbutus Biopharma Corp - complete cohort 1 and 2 ARB-1467 multi-dose data demonstrate dose-responsive hbsag reductions

* Arbutus Biopharma Corp - treatment with arb-1467 has been generally well tolerated in this study to date

* Arbutus provides additional data from the ARB-1467 phase ii clinical trial in HBV patients