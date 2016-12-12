FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Arbutus provides additional data from the ARB-1467 phase II clinical trial in HBV patients
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2016 / 9:12 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Arbutus provides additional data from the ARB-1467 phase II clinical trial in HBV patients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Arbutus Biopharma Corp :

* Arbutus Biopharma - one patient in cohort 2 discontinued treatment due to transient elevation of transaminases with normal bilirubin observed

* Arbutus Biopharma Corp - company plans to add another cohort to ARB-1467 study to explore bi-weekly administration of 0.4 mg/kg dose

* Arbutus Biopharma Corp - complete cohort 1 and 2 ARB-1467 multi-dose data demonstrate dose-responsive hbsag reductions

* Arbutus Biopharma Corp - treatment with arb-1467 has been generally well tolerated in this study to date

* Arbutus provides additional data from the ARB-1467 phase ii clinical trial in HBV patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.